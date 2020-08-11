Roundup: India reports over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases, New Zealand, Maldives, Australia impose stricter restrictions

HONG KONG, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 2,268,675 as deaths crossed the 45,000 mark on Tuesday, while the Philippines reported 2,987 daily cases after the biggest spike on Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, 53,601 new cases were recorded across India, as 871 deaths due to the virus were registered, totalling 45,257, according to data released by the federal health ministry.

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, who tested positive for COVID-19, continued to be on life support at a hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a clot in his brain, officials said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 139,538 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,987 new daily cases, one day after reporting its highest daily number of nearly 7,000 new cases on Monday.

The DOH said the number of recoveries further rose to 68,432 after 280 more patients have survived the disease. The death toll also increased to 2,312 after 19 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

Cambodia decided to temporarily suspend flights from the Philippines in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Health Minister Mam Bunheng.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he had approved the suspension, which will take effect from Thursday, adding that the move was aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of the Cambodian people.

Cambodia confirmed 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 266, said a health ministry’s statement.

Bangladesh also reported nearly 3,000 new cases in a day as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 263,503.

Malaysia reported nine new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said, bringing the national total to 9,103. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five cases are imported and four more are local transmissions.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,693 within one day to 128,776, with the death toll adding by 59 to 5,824, the Health Ministry said.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 188 new daily COVID-19 cases, marking the second straight day infections have remained below the 200-mark.

South Korea reported 34 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,660. The daily caseload moved between 20 and 50 in recent days due to small cluster infections and imported cases.

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from Wednesday for three days, with the rest of the country going to Level 2 after four cases of community transmission were confirmed.

After 102 days without community transmission in the country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the lockdown decision in a late-night press conference.

The Maldives government has banned locals from visiting tourist facilities in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, local media reported.

The Ministry of Tourism has introduced new regulations that prohibit Maldivian nationals from visiting tourism facilities until further notice. The decision was taken in order to prevent the possible spread of imported COVID-19 cases to the local population.

The Chief Minister of Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) Michael Gunner announced that the region’s domestic borders will not be fully opened for at least another 18 months.

Under current restrictions, all travelers from Victoria and Sydney, where there is ongoing community transmission of COVID-19, must complete two weeks of hotel quarantine at their own expense on arrival in the NT. Enditem