Roundup: Indian gov’t says farmers’ protest causes inconvenience to residents of Delhi, adjoining states

by Peerzada Arshad Hamid

NEW DELHI, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Indian government said on Wednesday that the ongoing farmers’ protest on borders of the national capital Delhi was causing inconvenience to the residents of the city and adjoining states.

“Delhi Police has informed that Gazipur, Chilla, Tikri and Singhu borders of the national capital are blocked by agitating farmers and it is inconvenient to the residents of Delhi and neighbouring states,” federal junior home minister G Kishan Reddy said in a written statement to the upper house of parliament, locally called Rajaya Sabha.

The statement comes days after the government laid coils of concertina wire, placed iron nails, rods, boulders and makeshift walls to barricade capital city borders against thousands of protesting farmers who have been occupying roads for over two months against three controversial farm laws.

The heavy fortification came in the backdrop of a tense standoff between the agitating farmers and the federal government over new agricultural laws.

Even internet services in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri – epicenters of protests – have been suspended since Jan. 29.

Authorities have deployed police force personnel at the sites to block the area, thereby effectively cutting protesting farmers off from roads.

At the Delhi-Haryana border, police officials have blocked roads with large concrete slabs and embedded huge iron nails across the breadth of the road leading up to the Tikri protest site.

The ongoing protest last week entered its third month.

While farmers are demanding a complete repeal of three laws, the government justifying them has offered to put laws on hold for 18 months, an offer rejected by agitating farmers.

Eleven rounds of talks between protesting farmers and the federal government have failed to end the ongoing stalemate.

Officials say the fortification has been done to prevent the recurrence of Jan. 26 type violence, when farmers entered the city driving tractors and removing barricades.

Last week undeterred by the baton charging and tear smoke shelling of police, the farmers marched into the heart of the city and made their way into iconic Red Fort. Clashes broke out at many places in the city between farmers and government forces. One person was killed and many others including policemen were injured during the daylong clashes.

The protests and violence broke out on the day India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day on Jan. 26. The day marks the adoption of the constitution in the country and during the official function India’s armed forces – army, navy and air force display their skills and military might.

Farmers’ groups and union leaders condemned the violence but said they would not call off the protest.

Even opposition parties supporting farmers condemned the violence but urged the government to accept the demands made by farmers.

The farmers continue to block highways leading into Delhi at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Reports said even at certain places, the roads have been dug in a bid to impede the movement of vehicular traffic.

Farmer leaders decry the fortification, saying the government’s actions were ambiguous.

On Monday evening concrete was poured between stone barriers to keep them in place.

Video and pictures from the protest sites were shared by many on social media platforms that triggered an outrage. Enditem