Roundup: India’s COVID-19 tally hits 20 mln, Nepal reports highest daily infections

HONG KONG, May 4 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally hit 20 million on Tuesday amid a second wave of infections in South Asia, as Nepal reported the highest number of daily infections and deaths since the pandemic started.

A total of 357,229 daily cases were registered in India, taking the tally to 20,282,833, confirmed the health ministry, and 3,449 more deaths were reported since Monday morning as the death toll reached 222,408.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday said enhanced regional and global cooperation was the key to success in the common pursuit of resilient recovery in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nepal reported a record high number of deaths and infections in a single day due to COVID-19 on Monday, which is spreading rapidly in the Himalayan country for the last few weeks.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Population on Monday, the pandemic killed 37 more people and a total of 7,448 people were infected with the coronavirus during the day in Nepal.

Cambodia recorded an all-time high of 938 new local COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 16,299, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement. The figure topped the previous highest daily record of 880 cases reported on April 28.

Afghanistan reported 234 newly-confirmed cases after health authorities conducted 2,078 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 60,797, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said.

The Maldives has broken its own daily COVID-19 infection count for the second day in a row with 585 new cases, local media reported.

Data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) showed that 585 new cases were detected on Monday, and 397 of them were recorded in the capital region of Greater Male where hospital beds have reached 60 percent capacity.

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 5,683 new cases, the lowest daily tally since March 19, bringing the country’s total tally to 1,067,892. The death toll climbed to 17,622 after 97 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said.

The number of cases in Thailand increased by 1,763 to 72,788, data from the country’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) showed on Tuesday. Another 27 deaths were reported, raising the national death toll to 303, with more than 200 reported since April 1.

A total of 172 South Korean people arrived from India, which saw a recent surge in the confirmed COVID-19 cases, via a special flight, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The flight, carrying Hyundai Motor employees, their families and students, landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at about 10:17 a.m. local time after departing from Chennai International Airport in southern India.

South Korea reported 541 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 124,269.

New Zealand reported one case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community. The newly imported case came from Britain and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.