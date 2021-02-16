Roundup: Indonesia reports 10,029 new COVID-19 cases, S. Korea secures additional vaccines

HONG KONG, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Indonesia reported 10,029 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while South Korea said it had secured additional vaccines.

The cases in Indonesia rose to 1,233,959, with the death toll adding by 229 to 33,596, the Health Ministry said. According to the ministry, 7,609 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,039,674.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government had secured additional COVID-19 vaccines.

South Korea reported 457 more cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 84,325. The daily caseload was up from 343 the previous day, rising above 400 for the first time in four days.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 350 new daily infections, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the capital to 107,959. The latest figure marks the 10th successive day the daily tally of infections has remained below the 500-mark.

Vietnam recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 infection, all locally transmitted, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,311, according to its Ministry of Health.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 55,540 including 4,598 active cases. Some 1,022 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and 22 were positive in seven provinces out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 552,246.

The death toll climbed to 11,524 after seven more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said, adding that 45 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 511,796.

Thailand reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 24,786, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Of the new cases, 69 were domestic infections while three others referred to imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a news briefing.

Australia has approved the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Tuesday approved the vaccine for use in people over the age of 18, but said that the decision to vaccinate those over the age of 65 should be assessed on a “case-by-case basis.”

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,925,710 as 9,121 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry. According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 155,813 with 81 new deaths. Enditem