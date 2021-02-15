Roundup: Iran warns of new wave of COVID-19 infections; Israel reports 88 more cases of new coronavirus variant

CAIRO, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Iran on Sunday warned of a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after detecting several cases of a new coronavirus variant in parts of the country. Meanwhile, Israel reported 88 new cases of infection with the new COVID-19 variant.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said the rising trend of COVID-19 hospitalization in some provinces, which runs parallel with the detection of the new variant, is “a serious warning” of a possible “fourth wave” in Iran.

Iran reported 7,390 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,518,263. The pandemic has so far claimed 58,945 lives in Iran, up by 62 in the past 24 hours.

In Israel, the Israeli Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 88 more cases of the new COVID-19 strain that was detected in South Africa and other countries.

One of the new patients, who previously recovered from the common COVID-19 virus, has been re-infected with the new variant, the ministry revealed. This brings the total number of patients who have tested positive for the variant in Israel to 168.

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 1,967 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 723,726.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,378 after 38 new fatalities were added, while the number of recoveries rose by 7,165 to 662,628.

Turkey reported 6,287 new COVID-19 cases, including 666 symptomatic patients, taking the total number in the country to 2,586,183.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 94 to 27,471, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,475,329 after 6,910 more recovered in the last 24 hours, according to Turkish Health Ministry.

More than 3,394,000 people in Turkey have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 since it started the mass vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of China’s CoronaVac vaccine.

In Iraq, the health ministry reported 2,224 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 643,852.

The ministry also reported 15 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,179. It said 1,079 cases recovered during the day, bringing the total recoveries in Iraq to 607,059.

Ruba Falah, head of the ministry’s media office, said in a press release that the ministry’s employees have begun conducting tests to detect the new strains of the coronavirus.

The Moroccan health ministry on Sunday confirmed 339 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total confirmed cases in the North African country to 478,474.

The ministry also reported 17 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total fatalities in Morocco to 8,477, and 348 more recoveries, bringing the overall recoveries to 458,852.

Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health reported 322 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, taking its tally of infections to 372,732 and its death toll to 6,433. The total recoveries in the kingdom climbed by 282 to 363,585.

Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday the start of 20-day extension of the precautionary measures imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. All entertainment activities and events are suspended, dinning services in restaurants, cafes and the like are banned except for external orders.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed 3,167 new coronavirus infections and 13 more deaths from the disease, raising its total COVID-19 cases to 348,772 and its death toll to 1,014. The UAE’s total recoveries surged by 5,059 to 331,839.

Lebanon registered 2,130 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 339,129. The death toll from the virus in Lebanon rose by 32 to 3,993, while the tally of recoveries increased to 239,293.

Kuwait reported on Sunday 798 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 177,701.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced five more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,003, and 765 new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 166,019.

Qatari Health Ministry reported 440 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 157,244.

Its total recoveries rose by 177 to 148,314, while the death toll remained unchanged at 255 for the second day running, according to the ministry’s statement.

The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 684 new COVID-19 infections, pushing up the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 137,306.

Oman’s total recoveries increased by 593 to 129,054, while three more people died, taking its death toll to 1,542, according to the ministry. Enditem