Roundup: Israel expands vaccination to all above 16; Turkey’s tally of COVID-19 infections over 2.5 mln

CAIRO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Israeli Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that it has decided to expand the COVID-19 vaccine campaign to those over the age of 16. Meanwhile, Turkey’s total cases of COVID-19 surpassed 2.5 million with over 8,000 new cases were added.

Israel reported 7,860 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally in the country to 667,216, while its death toll reached 4,928 after 42 new fatalities were added.

The vaccination campaign in Israel began on Dec. 20, 2020, and was intended in the first phase for medical staff, people aged over 65, and chronic patients.

Since then, the vaccine eligibility age has been gradually reduced, and currently people aged 35 and over are being called to get vaccinated. The health ministry decided to expand the vaccination, starting from Thursday, to all above 16 years old.

So far, more than 3.27 million people have been vaccinated in Israel, or 35.2 percent of the country’s population.

Turkey confirmed 8,102 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,501,079.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 117 to 26,354, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,387,384 after 8,314 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The country started mass vaccination of health workers against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 2,400,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

According to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the country sees a significant increase in the number of cases reported with the new strain of the COVID-19.

Iran reported 6,870 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s overall count to 1,438,286 infections.

It added that 79 new deaths related to the coronavirus were registered, pushing the death toll to 58,189 in the country, while 1,229,391 COVID-19 patients have recovered or been released from hospitals.

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki announced on Wednesday that the country will start receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses in February.

In Iraq, the total nationwide number of cases rose by 1,317 to 623,072, while the death toll from the infectious virus rose by 11 to 13,079. Its tally of recoveries rose by 1,275 to 595,869.

Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi warned on Wednesday that the health authorities might reimpose health restrictions, including a nationwide curfew, if coronavirus infections continue to increase.

Morocco reported 774 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 473,047.

Recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 451,780 after 933 new ones were added, while the death toll rose to 8,323 with 14 new fatalities during the last 24 hours.

In Oman, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 134,685, while the fatalities hit 1,532.

Oman’s health ministry will launch on Sunday a campaign targeting a new segment of society as part of its COVID-19 vaccination drive. The campaign targets people aged above 65 in all governorates of the sultanate.

Kuwait’s COVID-19 cases increased by 756 to 167,410, while the death toll rose by one to 961.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced the recovery of 557 more patients, taking the total recoveries to 159,543.

Qatar announced 396 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 152,491.

Meanwhile, 191 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 146,302, while the fatalities remained 249 for the third consecutive day.

Jordan reported 1,280 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally in the country to 330,474.

It also recorded 10 deaths from the virus, increasing the death toll to 4,344. There are currently 8,912 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

Lebanon registered the highest daily increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 by 89 to 3,315, while its number of infections increased by 3,320 to 309,162.

Lebanon’s Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Wednesday that the ministry will buy vaccines from different sources and citizens have the freedom to choose their preferred vaccine.

Algeria reported 275 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the North African country to 108,116.

The death toll from the virus in Algeria rose to 2,900 after two new fatalities were added. Meanwhile, 208 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 74,000.

Algeria on Wednesday decided to relax lockdown measures in 19 provinces, including capital Algiers. Enditem