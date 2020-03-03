Roundup: Israeli election leads to no solutions to Israeli-Palestinian conflict: analysts

RAMALLAH, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Israeli parliamentary election would not lead to any political solutions to Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to Palestinian political analysts.

Israelis voted on Monday for the third time in a year to elect their representatives in the Knesset, or parliament.

Competing in the elections are two major parties: the Likud party headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Blue and White party headed by Benny Gantz.

Abdulmajid Sweilem, a political analyst from the West Bank, told Xinhua that there will be no breakthrough for any political solutions after the Knesset’s election.

“I don’t expect any political breakthrough either on the level of the relations with the Palestinians, or on the level of resolving the Israeli political crisis,” said Sweilem.

The repeated failure to form an Israeli coalition would certainly affect the implementation of Washington’s so-called Deal of the Century unveiled in January, he noted.

“The U.S. government linked its peace plan and its strategy with keeping the right-wing in Israel strong and able to go ahead with the implementation of the plan,” the Palestinian analyst explained.

Rajab Abu Serreyah, another political analyst from the West Bank, told Xinhua agreed that the Israel election “would lead to no decisive results.”

“The failure to form a new government is hard for the Israelis and will frustrate U.S. President Donald Trump,” he said.

Abu Serreyah believed that the White House would intervene this time and exert pressure on the two big parties in Israel to form “a strong government that can implement the U.S. peace plan and eliminate the Palestinian cause.”

The U.S. Middle East peace plan, announced by Trump on Jan. 28, recognizes Jerusalem as the “undivided capital of Israel,” and has been met with absolute rejection from the Palestinians.

Akram Atallah, a political analyst from the Gaza Strip, told Xinhua that no dramatic changes will appear in the Israeli political arena no matter who will be the prime minister.

“What the Palestinians need is not about the results of the election in Israel … The Palestinians are seeking someone able to bring the Palestinian cause back on track,” he noted.