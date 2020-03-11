Roundup: Italy under lockdown to fight coronavirus

A boy plays in front of the ticket office of the closed Borghese Gallery and Museum in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late Monday that the whole of Italy will be placed under lockdown from Tuesday until April 3.



The decision was taken “considering the evolution of the epidemiological situation (and) the particularly diffusive nature of the epidemic and the increase in cases throughout (the country),” according to the decree issued by the Italian government.



ROME, March 10 (Xinhua) — The decree of the Italian government putting the country under lockdown goes into effect on Tuesday and will last till April 3, in a bid to prevent the ongoing coronavirus epidemic from spreading.

The decree was signed by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday night. It came after the Civil Protection Department on Monday evening announced the latest tally of 7,985 people infected.

The figure marked an increase by 1,598 new cases compared to the previous day, and did not include recoveries or fatalities. Considering all data (including deaths and recoveries), the number of coronavirus cases assessed by health authorities was 9,172.

Photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows a view of the Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy, on the first day of the lockdown of the country.(Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

“Any kind of gathering in public venues or venues open to the public are forbidden throughout the national territory,” said the decree.

The new measures also included that “sporting events and competitions of every level and discipline, whether in public or private venues, are suspended.”

“Sporting facilities can be used behind closed doors (meaning the public is not allowed in) solely for the training of athletes…who are recognized as being of national interest by the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI),” the decree stated.

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks on a street in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late Monday that the whole of Italy will be placed under lockdown from Tuesday until April 3. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

It added that competitions “organized by international sports organizations” can still take place, but the public is not allowed to be present.

Open-air sporting activities are allowed “exclusively as long as it is possible to maintain a distance of one meter between people” for the sake of “interpersonal security”, the decree said.

In a televised press conference late on Monday, Conte said that “we are very aware of how difficult it is to change our habits”.

“Unfortunately, we have run out of time: the numbers (of the epidemic) tell us that we are having a significant increase in infections, of people hospitalized in intensive and sub-intensive care, and, sadly, also in the number of deaths,” Conte explained.

“Our habits therefore must change and they must change now,” the prime minister said. “We must all give up something for the good of Italy, and when I speak of Italy, I mean our loved ones, our parents and our grandparents.”

“We must do this right away, and we will make it only if we all cooperate and adapt to these more restrictive measures,” Conte said.

The decree can be summed up in the words “I’m staying home”, Conte said, adding that the red zones set up in recent weeks no longer exist because the whole of Italy is now “a protected zone”, and residents must avoid unnecessary travel.

“We understand that young people want to socialize (in night clubs and bars),” Conte said. “But we no longer have the luxury of allowing these gatherings, which become opportunities for infection.”

Photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows a view of the Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy, on the first day of the lockdown of the country.(Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

In related news, the National Institute of Health (ISS) on Monday evening released a report saying that 22 percent of people who tested positive for the coronavirus fall into the 19-50 age range.

“Our analysis makes it crystal clear that the rules of social distancing must be respected among all age groups, including youth,” the ISS said in a statement.

“Believe me, it is not easy and I am fully aware of the responsibility and also the gravity of adopting such measures for the whole peninsula (meaning Italy), but I am forced to intervene in an even more decisive manner to protect us all, and especially the more fragile and vulnerable among us,” Conte said.

Photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows a view of the renowned shopping street Via dei Condotti in Rome, Italy, on the first day of the lockdown of the country.(Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

In answer to questions from reporters, Conte said that the new measures are also being extended to the educational system, with all schools and universities to be shut down until April 3 rather than March 15 as said in previous decrees.

He clarified that Italy’s borders are open but all travelers will be checked at points of entry for signs of fever.■