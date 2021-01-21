Roundup: Kenya’s quest to flatten COVID-19 curve gathers momentum amid falling infections

NAIROBI, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Kenya is on the verge of flattening the COVID-19 curve as a significant drop in positivity rate since late December 2020 indicates the country might have escaped the worst of the pandemic and was ready for a return to normalcy.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate the country has recorded a daily positivity rate averaging 2.5 percent for nearly two weeks thus reviving hopes of full reopening of the economy that bore the brunt of the pandemic.

The significant drop in the number of infections and fatalities is a sigh of relief to policymakers, public health experts and ordinary citizens who were bracing for post-holiday upticks as earlier predicted by local epidemiologists.

Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for Health in a briefing early this month said the country was on course to flattening COVID-19 curve but warned citizens against apathy since the risk of spikes remained high.

“There are indications the country is on the cusp of flattening the curve given the sudden drop in caseload and fatalities, but we should remain vigilant and monitor how infections play out in this post-holiday season,” said Kagwe.

He said that adherence to public health measures like wearing face covering, social distancing and hand hygiene was a prerequisite in order to contain the pandemic.

The country seems to have dodged post-festive season upticks that were predicted by modelers while full resumption of in-person learning has not been accompanied by a spike in new infections.

Kagwe said that extension of night curfews and a ban on public gatherings like political rallies till mid-March is expected to ward off a spike in infections that could overwhelm public health facilities.

“Containment measures will remain in place until the situation stabilizes, and we are hoping the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in early February will provide much awaited relief to the country,” said Kagwe.

He said that front-line health care workers, the elderly and essential service providers like teachers, police and drivers will be prioritized during the initial phase of vaccination against the virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Jan. 3 announced a 60 days extension of night curfews and a ban on all mass gatherings except funerals and weddings until March 12 to help curb spread of coronavirus.

Kenyatta said through an executive order that all extra-curricular activities like sports, drama, music and prize giving days remained prohibited in learning institutions amid risk of the virus.

Senior health ministry officials said Kenya’s ability to flatten the curve in the near future hinged on progressive leadership, cultural shift and strengthening of containment measures like testing, contact tracing and isolation.

“We will continue to emphasize that forward-looking leadership at all levels is key to inspire citizens towards adhering to public health guidelines meant to contain the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mercy Mwangangi, chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health.

Mwangangi said that sustaining adherence to containment measures like wearing of masks, physical distancing and regular washing of hands hinged on change in mind-sets among citizens. Enditem