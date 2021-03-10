Roundup: Liaoning overwhelms Sichuan, Guangdong beats Shandong in CBA

ZHUJI, China, March 10 (Xinhua) — Center Han Dejun notched a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds to help the Liaoning Flying Leopards beat the Sichuan Blue Whales 93-79, while Guangdong’s Marshon Brooks scored 41 points for a 104-90 win over the Shandong Heroes in the CBA here on Wednesday.

Sichuan’s Han Shuo had 11 points and three assists in the first quarter, but Liaoning answered soon to take the lead with consecutive 3-pointers.

O.J. Mayo came off the bench to carry Liaoning in the second half as five Liaoning players scored in double-digits and led by over 20 points in the last quarter.

Mayo had a game-high 23 points, and point guard Guo Ailun finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Hamed Haddadi of Sichuan only played 24 minutes without a point, while Li Yuanyu had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Guangdong maintained their lead on the standings when Brooks made nine three-pointers. Ren Junfei had 16 points and nine rebounds while Xu Jie made 13 points for Guangdong.

Shandong’s Lester Hudson scored 17 points, Tao Hanlin finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Troy Gillenwater scored 18 points.

In the other three games on Wednesday, the Fujian Sturgeons eased past the Jiangsu Dargons 128-108, the Zhejiang Lions edged the Guangzhou Long Lions 108-103, and the Shanghai Sharks beat the Qingdao Eagles 116-109. Enditem