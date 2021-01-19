Roundup: Lockdown raises Israeli unemployment rate to 15.9 pct; Iran records 5,806 new COVID-19 cases, 1,336,217 in total

CAIRO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — The number of unemployed in Israel surpassed 657,000 and the unemployment rate rose to 15.9 percent on Monday as the ongoing national lockdown leaves deeper dents on the country’s economy. Meanwhile, Iran added 5,806 new COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 1,336,217.

The Israeli Employment Service said about 134,000 newly unemployed have been added since the ongoing lockdown was implemented on Dec. 27, 2020, bringing the total number of unemployed in the country to more than 657,000, at a rate of 15.9 percent.

The unemployment rate also rose from 12.7 percent at the beginning of the lockdown to 15.9 percent.

The country’s unemployment skyrocketed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It went from 3.9 percent last February to a peak of 27.5 percent at the end of April 2020.

Also in the day, Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 9,874 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 557,563.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,040 with 51 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,177 to 1,161 out of 1,917 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 471,991 after 11,395 newly recovered cases were added. The active cases decreased to 81,532.

The ministry also reported that the number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has reached 2.156 million, about 23.2 percent of its population in about a month, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Iranian health authorities announced on Monday 5,806 new COVID-19 confirmed infections, taking the country’s overall count to 1,336,217 cases.

Of the newly infected in the past 24 hours, 586 had to be hospitalized, according to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education’s spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

Sadat Lari said 83 new deaths related to the coronavirus were registered between Sunday and Monday, raising the epidemic’s death toll in Iran to 56,886.

The spokesperson urged the public to respect health protocols and avoid to visit public places when feeling symptoms similar to those of the common cold.

Turkey added on Monday 5,862 new COVID-19 cases, including 749 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,392,963, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 164 to 24,161, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,270,769 after 7,905 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The country started mass vaccination of health workers for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of a Chinese vaccine.

More than 800,000 people have received the jab across the country as of Monday, according to the ministry.

In Morocco, the health ministry reported on Monday 473 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the North African country since March 2 to 460,144.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Morocco increased to 435,686 after 761 more were added, while the death toll rose by 35 to 7,977, the health ministry said in a statement.

Lebanon registered on Monday 3,144 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 255,956, the health ministry reported. The death toll from the virus increased by 40 to 1,959.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Monday 797 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 609,029.

The ministry also reported nine new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,953, and 1,769 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 571,198.

A member of the parliamentary health committee, Jawad al-Musawi, said that “the coronavirus vaccine will enter Iraq within two months and will be distributed free of charge to all people.”

Al-Musawi said that the vaccine “will first be distributed on health personnel who are on the frontline to confront the disease, elderly, people with chronic diseases, and members of the security forces.”

The Omani health ministry on Monday announced 221 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 132,011.

Meanwhile, 146 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 124,213, while two people died, pushing the death toll up to 1,514.

The Qatari Health Ministry on Monday announced 227 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,504.

Meanwhile, 157 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 144,015, while two reportedly died, pushing the death tally up to 248.

Jordan on Monday reported eight deaths related to the COVID-19, which is the lowest daily toll in more than two months, the country’s health ministry said.

Monday also saw the country add 1,030 new infections, bringing the total number to 315,544. The overall death toll rose to 4,153, the ministry added.

A total of 56 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care in hospitals to 445, the ministry said, adding that 57 recovered patients left hospitals.

Kuwait’s COVID-19 cases increased by 467 to 158,244 on the same day, while the death toll rose by one to 948, said the Kuwaiti health authorities.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 354 more patients, taking the total recoveries to 151,496. Enditem