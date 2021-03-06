Roundup: Magnitude 6 quake rocks central Greece, no casualties reported

ATHENS, March 3 (Xinhua) — A strong earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale hit central Greece near the city of Larissa on Wednesday, the Greek national news agency AMNA reported. There were no reports of severe injuries, according to the local authorities.

Material damages have been reported in communities near the tremor’s epicenter. Six persons, including a disabled man, who were trapped in their houses, were transferred to local medical centers in good condition, the Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 16 kilometers north of the town of Elassona at a depth of 7.8 kilometers. At least nine aftershocks measuring up to 5 on the Richter scale have followed so far.

The magnitude 6 tremor was most likely the main earthquake, professor of seismology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Manolis Skordilis told AMNA.

The area has experienced strong quakes in the past. In the past decade, over 150 earthquakes have hit the region, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

Scientists and officials advised citizens to be cautious but not to panic after several of them had fled to the streets.

As experts were assessing the extent of the damages, the Greek government received messages of support from several countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani expressed solidarity in a telephone call with their Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, the Greek foreign ministry said.

Quake-prone Greece has suffered from several destructive quakes in recent history. In 1999, more than 100 people lost their lives when a magnitude 6 earthquake hit Athens. Enditem