Roundup: Russian tourist groups arrive in Turkey’s Antalya after months of suspension amid COVID-19 pandemic

ISTANBUL, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Russian tourists started to flock into Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Antalya on Monday after four months of a break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 11 charter planes, carrying tourists from several Russian cities, landed at the Antalya airport, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) said.

“We are expecting a total of 23,000 Russian visitors to Antalya today,” Firuz Baglikaya, head of the TURSAB, told Xinhua, adding that the regular daily flow of tourists from Russia is significantly increasing the morale of tourism professionals.

Baglikaya said that the travel agencies and the tourism industry in Turkey were among the sectors that suffered the most from the pandemic under the travel bans imposed to curb the fast spread of the pandemic in March.

Turkey hosted a total of 45 million tourists last year and expected a higher number for this year by hosting more Russian tourists before the pandemic erupted.

However, only 4,006 Russian travelers have visited Turkey in June, down from 1.03 million last year in the same month, according to data released by Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

“The tourist arrivals are now increasing again especially from our main markets … offering hope for the future of the sector,” Baglikaya said.

Meanwhile, strong measures have been taken in Antalya’s terminal against the coronavirus, local media said, showing photos of the Russian tourists passing through thermal cameras.

Airport officials have continuously warned the tourists to obey the social distancing rule, wear masks all the time, and use hand sanitizers, which were installed in many spots at the terminal, according to press reports.

“I had a difficult time because of the pandemic. Now, I don’t want to think anything, but a vacation,” a Russian tourist was quoted as saying in a video aired by the NTV broadcaster.

Additionally, the Bodrum and Dalaman airports in Turkey’s southwestern province of Mugla have started to welcome Russian tourists as of Monday, according to the TURSAB.

“We have been informed that 735 charter flights from Russia are planned to arrive at Dalaman Airport until the end of October,” Baglikaya said, adding that a total of 1,100 Russian tourists would arrive at the airport on Monday alone.

Turkish and Russian authorities had earlier decided to resume the air travel between the two countries, a move that had prompted hope among Turkish tourism representatives for the future of the sector.

The COVID-19 cases in Turkey reached 240,804 on Sunday, with a death toll of 5,844, according to the latest official data. Enditem