Roundup: Suzhou down Heilongjiang, Chengdu edge Jiangxi in China League One

WUHAN, April 26 (Xinhua) — Suzhou Dongwu defeated Heilongjiang Ice City 3-1 while Chengdu Rongcheng bagged a 4-2 victory over Jiangxi on Monday in the first matchday of 2021 China League One, the country’s second-tier football league.

Suzhou led the first half against Heilongjiang, with Zhang Lingfeng and Tang Chuang both on the scoresheet.

Afrden Esqer further extended Suzhou’s lead in the 60th minute, before Heilongjiang scored a consolation goal nine minutes later to see the game end 3-1.

Chengdu dominated Jiangxi for most of the match, leading 4-0 early in the second half before their opponents cut the deficit to 4-2 before the final whistle.

Also on Monday, Guizhou beat Liaoning Shenyang Urban 1-0.

The 2021 China League One, in which 18 teams are divided into three divisions, kicked off in central China’s Wuhan last Saturday night, when over 12,000 spectators cheered on local side Wuhan Three Towns as they defeated Beijing Institute of Technology 3-1.

“The opening match is hard to play for every team, so we were fully prepared for it. I would like to congratulate our players for playing a very good match. But we still need to strengthen our defense in the midfield,” said Wuhan head coach Alberto Garcia Xicota.

In other matches, Zhejiang Professional routed Zibocuju 4-0, Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic cruised past Sichuan Jiuniu 1-0, Meizhou Hakka downed Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard 2-1, Nanjing City drew 1-1 with Nantong Zhiyun, and Kunshan shared the spoils with Beijing BSU in a 2-2 draw.

China League One’s second matchday begins on Thursday. Enditem