Roundup: “The Invisible Man” tops North American box office in opening weekend

LOS ANGELES, March 1 (Xinhua) — Universal and Blumhouse’s horror film “The Invisible Man” led ticket sales at the North American box office with a stellar 29 million U.S. dollars in its opening weekend.

The film also earned 20.2 million dollars this weekend in 47 international territories for a global debut of 49.2 million dollars through Sunday, according to studio figures collected by measurement firm Comscore.

The sci-fi horror hit is a contemporary adaptation of the novel of the same name by British writer H. G. Wells and a reboot of The Invisible Man film series.

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss stars in the terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Directed by Leigh Whannell, the film follows a woman who works to prove that she is being hunted by an invisible person after the suicide of her wealthy but abusive scientist boyfriend.

“The Invisible Man,” which cost only a reported 7 million dollars to produce, has received positive remarks from the critics and moviegoers.

The film received a “B+” CinemaScore from audiences and holds an approval rating of 90 percent based on 231 reviews to date on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Paramount Pictures’ action-adventure comedy film “Sonic the Hedgehog” slipped to second in its third weekend with 16 million dollars. The film has earned 128.29 million dollars in North America for a global cume of 265.5 million dollars through Sunday.

Based on the video game franchise published by Japanese video game giant Sega, “Sonic the Hedgehog” follows the world’s fastest hedgehog teaming up with his new best friend Tom Wachowski to defend the planet from the evil Dr. Robotnik. Directed by Jeff Fowler in his feature directorial debut, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Twentieth Century’s adventure film “The Call of the Wild” came in third with 13.2 million dollars in its second weekend for a North American cume of 45.86 million dollars.

The film, adapted from the Jack London 1903 novel of the same name, vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. The film is directed by Chris Sanders.

Funimation’s Japanese anime superhero film “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” landed in fourth with 6.3 million dollars for a total of 9.6 million dollars since its debut on Wednesday in North America.

It’s the second film of the popular school-life, superhero series based on the manga My Hero Academia. The film is directed by Kenji Nagasaki.

Sony’s action comedy “Bad Boys For Life” finished fifth in its seventh weekend with 4.3 million dollars for a North American total of 197.36 million dollars.

“Bad Boys For Life” is the third installment in the hugely successful Bad Boys franchise, the sequel to “Bad Boys 2” and 1995’s “Bad Boys.” Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in their roles as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as they are back together for one last ride.