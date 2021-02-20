Roundup: Tokyo stocks close lower as investors take profits, tech shares gain

TOKYO, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday as investors opted to secure profits following the market’s recent rise to 30-year highs, although tech issues’ gains helped trim losses.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 218.17 points, or 0.72 percent, from Thursday to close the day at 30,017.92.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 12.96 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish at 1,928.95.

Investors took another breather, local brokers said, following the Nikkei first surpassing the 30,000 level earlier this week, with profit-taking ahead of the weekend fairly pervasive.

They added that market players were conscious of stocks’ rapid rise of late and some form of correction had always been expected.

“Since the rally had been quite fast, we are having a bit of correction. The Nikkei’s drop was in line with falls in global stocks,” Hideyuki Ishiguro, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, was quoted as saying.

Other strategists said the market just needed time to cool off a bit, although losses were limited by technology shares finding favor.

“It’s a cool-off phase as stocks’ rally had been quite fast,” Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., was quoted as saying.

“The fall was limited as technology shares were bought on good earnings prospects. The market will likely regain momentum on economic recovery optimism supported by progress in coronavirus vaccine rollouts around the world,” Fujito added.

By the close of play, mining, air transportation and land transportation issues comprised those that declined the most.

Transportation issues were sold for profits, with these including ANA Holdings dropping 3.9 percent, while Japan Airlines lost 3.7 percent. Central Japan Railway, for its part, closed the day 3.7 percent lower.

Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing, operator of the Uniqlo chain of casual closing stores, fell 2.4 percent, as investors also opted to lock in recent gains following the stock’s more than 10 percent rise this week.

Technology-related issues helped trim losses, however, with Advantest gaining 3.3 percent, while Taiyo Yuden advanced 3.4 percent.

Issues that fell outpaced those that rose by 1,521 to 590 on the First Section, while 83 ended the day unchanged.

On the main section on Friday, 1,223.74 million shares changed hands, dropping from Thursday’s volume of 1,579.91 million shares.

The turnover on the final trading day of the week came to 2,466.815 billion yen (23.39 billion U.S. dollars). Enditem