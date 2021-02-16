Roundup: Turkey reopens schools in rural areas amid vaccination drive; Nearly 4 mln in Israel inoculated

CAIRO, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Turkey on Monday reopens schools in rural areas as the country continues to push forward the mass vaccination for the COVID-19. Meanwhile, the number of vaccinated people in Israel is nearing 4 million, taking up so far 42.5 percent of the country’s total population.

“As of this week, we are happy to reunite our students in the villages with their schools. Following this first step, our second move will be to open the doors of our schools for students in eighth and 12th grades on March 1,” Turkish Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Monday at a ceremony in Godekli village of the eastern Igdir province.

Last November, Turkey suspended face to face schooling after a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country and continued online education. The government decided to gradually start in-person education after its mass vaccination process started on Jan. 14 with the COVID-19 vaccines developed by the Chinese company Sinovac.

So far, more than 3,953,000 Turks have been vaccinated and more than 634,000 of them received their second doses of the jab.

Schools already have a set of guidelines and measures in place, from enforced social distancing in classrooms, mandatory masks, and delivery of hand sanitizers.

Turkey on Monday reported 7,945 new COVID-19 cases, including 660 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,594,128, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 91 to 27,562, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,482,435 after 7,106 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

Also on Monday, the Israeli health ministry said the country has ready vaccinated more than 3.95 million people, or 42.5 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The health ministry reported 5,647 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 729,373.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,406 after 28 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,008 to 979, out of 1,516 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 670,010, with 7,382 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 53,957.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye announced on Monday that his government will tighten the precautionary measures for two more weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the West Bank.

“The indicators of the spread of the virus forced us to close many areas that have high rates of infections,” Ishtaye said in a statement issued after the weekly cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

He called for abiding by the preventive measures, mainly wearing masks and keeping social distancing, saying that many countries returned to lockdowns “to combat the new, deadliest and fastest-spreading strains.”

Ishtaye said there was a delay in the arrival of the vaccines required for the vaccination process, which was scheduled to start on Monday for the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

The country’s health ministry said earlier in its daily coronavirus report that Palestine reported five fatalities and 1,048 new COVID-19 cases in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Palestine in March last year, the virus has claimed the lives of 2,133 Palestinians, and 190,316 have been infected, including 177,474 recoveries.

In Morocco, the COVID-19 tally rose to 478,595 on Monday as 121 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours. The death toll hit 8,491 as 14 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 459,549 after 697 new ones were added, while 467 people are in intensive care units.

Kuwait reported on Monday 823 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 178,524.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced six more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,009.

The tally of recoveries in Kuwait rose by 772 to 166,791, while 10,724 coronavirus patients were receiving treatment, it said.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, the ministry’s spokesman, urged people in Kuwait to comply with the precautionary measures against the coronavirus and maintain social distancing.

On Sunday, the ministry said that Kuwait has received a new shipment of coronavirus vaccine.

With the arrival of more doses, Kuwait’s vaccination campaign looks poised to reach its target of inoculating more people, the ministry said.

Lebanon recorded on Monday 1,793 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 340,861, the Health Ministry reported, adding that the number of deaths went up by 44 to 4,037.

The country continues to vaccinate its medical staff in various hospitals and medical centers after receiving 28,500 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The country is expected to receive the second batch of the Pfizer vaccine by next week to vaccinate the elderly above 75 years old.

The Omani Health Ministry on Monday announced 286 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 137,592.

More than 11,000 people in Oman have received the AstraZeneca vaccine since Feb. 7, the health ministry announced on Monday.

Last week, Oman continued land border closure “until further notice” in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic. Enditem