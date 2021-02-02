Roundup: Turkey vaccinates more than 2 mln citizens; Palestine extends state of emergency for 30 days over coronavirus

CAIRO, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The number of Turks that have received the first dose of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine exceeded 2,137,000 on Monday. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority decided to extend the state of emergency for 30 days to curb the spread of the virus.

Turkey started mass vaccination of health workers for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine.

As more and more people being inoculated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the schools will gradually start face-to-face education as of March 1 in line with the number of COVID-19 cases.

Turkey on Monday reported 7,719 new COVID-19 cases, including 636 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,485,182, the country’s health ministry announced.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 124 to 26,117, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,370,431 after 8,016 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

Also on Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas extended the state of emergency for 30 more days to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Palestinian territories.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said in a press statement the extension will start from Tuesday.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye told the weekly meeting of the Palestinian cabinet in Ramallah that his government expects to receive 50,000 coronavirus vaccines within two weeks.

“The government will receive the first batch of 50,000 vaccines from several sources, the most important of which is through the International COVAX Facility,” Ishtaye said.

COVAX is a WHO-backed global scheme for distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

The prime minister said vaccination will start “in the middle of February in all the Palestinian territories” and the government “will provide a share of the vaccines to the Gaza Strip.”

Earlier this week, Israel transferred a batch of vaccines to the Palestinian Authority, which will be used to inoculate Palestinian health workers. The move came after United Nations officials and human rights groups urged Israel to provide vaccines to the Palestinians.

On Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health added 586 new infections and 11 deaths in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem.

In Iran, which has the second-largest infection number in the Middle East after Turkey, health authorities announced on Monday the expansion of traffic restrictions implemented in cities on red and orange alert to cities on yellow alert.

“To preserve the great achievements in the control of COVID-19, the traffic restrictions that were effective in controlling the disease have been extended from orange alert areas to yellow ones,” the Iranian Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education Alireza Raisi said, as quoted by official news agency IRNA.

Raisi said there are currently 18 cities on an orange alert, some 124 others on yellow alert, and 306 cities on blue alert, the lowest alert level in the COVID-19 governmental evaluation system.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s health ministry announced 6,597 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the country’s overall count to 1,424,596 confirmed infections.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said on Monday that Iraq would receive 3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine late this month, while the Ministry of Health reported 984 new COVID-19 cases.

The efforts made by the Ministry of Health with the World Health Organization and companies producing vaccines, especially the companies approved by the Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs (NBSD), resulted in setting the end of this month as the date for delivery of vaccines to the Iraqi Ministry of Health, al-Tamimi said in a televised news conference.

“Iraq will get 2.5 to 3 million doses, which will arrive at the end of this month,” al-Tamimi said without giving further details about the kind of vaccine.

He said that the vaccines will first be distributed to health personnel, security personnel, medical workers, elderly over 50 years old, and people with chronic diseases.

On Jan. 19, the ministry said that the NBSD had approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s AstraZeneca vaccines to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Previously, the NBSD already approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to combat the pandemic.

Also in the day, a statement by the Ministry of Health reported 984 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide number of cases to 620,620.

The ministry also reported 10 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,057.

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 8,399 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally in the country to 651,405.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,813 after 27 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,165 to 1,139, out of 1,807 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 573,205, with 795 newly recovered cases, while the active cases increased to 73,387.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.14 million, or 33.8 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The Omani health ministry on Monday announced 198 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 134,524, while three deaths were reported, pushing the tally up in the Gulf country to 1,532.

The Qatari health ministry added 385 new COVID-19 infections for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 151,720.

Meanwhile, 147 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 145,953, while one reportedly died, pushing the fatalities up to 249. Enditem