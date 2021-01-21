Roundup: Turkey vaccinates over 1 mln people against COVID-19; Lebanon reports highest daily deaths

CAIRO, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Turkey announced on Wednesday that the country has so far vaccinated 1.04 million citizens during the first week of its nationwide mass inoculation program against COVID-19. Meanwhile, Lebanon registered 64 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily increase recorded for the second consecutive day.

The vaccination process started across Turkey on Jan. 14 with the vaccines developed by Chinese company Sinovac. Over 1 million healthcare workers were among the first group to get vaccinated, followed by citizens living and working in nursing homes, disabled care centers, and care homes.

Meanwhile, Turkey plans to resume face-to-face education in mid-February with the “highest capacity possible” amid the ongoing mass vaccination process against COVID-19.

Turkey confirmed on Wednesday 6,435 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the country to 2,406,216, while the death toll from the virus rose by 159 to 24,487, and the total recoveries climbed to 2,283,919.

The death toll of COVID-19 in Lebanon rose to 2,084 with 64 deaths were added, while the number of confirmed cases increased by 4,332 to 264,647.

Lebanon is facing a very dangerous pandemic situation amid an unprecedented increase in the number of infections and the inability of hospitals to receive an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

Iran announced 6,182 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s overall count to 1,348,316 infections. Meanwhile, 84 new deaths related to the coronavirus were registered, making for a death toll of 57,057 in the country.

Currently, 4,214 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Iranian intensive care units, while another 1,137,812 have so far recovered or been released from hospitals.

At a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the first deliveries of vaccines for COVID-19 purchased abroad will enter the country in the next few weeks.

Kuwait’s COVID-19 cases increased by 442 to 159,264, while the death toll rose by one to 951. It also announced the recovery of 484 more patients, taking the total recoveries to 152,420.

The Omani health ministry announced 171 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 132,317. Meanwhile, 181 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 124,579, while no new death was reported, keeping the tally at 1,516.

In Qatar, 271 new COVID-19 infections were announced, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 148,000, while 132 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 144,350. The fatalities remained 248 in the Gulf state for the third day running.

Morocco’s COVID-19 tally rose to 462,542 as 1,152 new cases were registered, while the death toll mounted to 8,043 as 32 COVID-19 patients died.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 437,955 after 1,329 new ones were added.

Iraq reported 746 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 610,598.

It also reported six new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus in Iraq to 12,968, and 1,909 more recovered cases, bringing its total recoveries to 574,920.

In Israel, 9,089 new COVID-19 cases were reported , bringing the total number in the country to 574,718.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,174 after 94 new fatalities were added, while the total recoveries rose to 484,499, with 5,602 newly recovered cases.

It also reported ten more cases of the new COVID-19 strain, bringing the total number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 variants in Israel to 169.

Saudi Arabia reported 238 new coronavirus cases and three more fatalities, taking its tally of COVID-19 infections to 365,563 and its death toll to 6,338. The total recoveries in the kingdom rose by 173 to 357,177.

Jordan recorded 978 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more fatalities, pushing up its tally of infections to 317,405 and its death toll to 4,187. The total recoveries in the kingdom climbed by 1,215 to 303,108. Enditem