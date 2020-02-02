Roundup: Uganda strategizes to reap from China’s growing coffee consumption

by Ronald Ssekandi

KAMPALA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Uganda’s coffee processors, exporters and regulators on Wednesday met here to strategize how best the east African country can reap from China’s growing coffee consumption.

The strategic meeting comes as the country is preparing to take center stage at the scheduled China International Specialty Coffee Expo to be held in Pu’er, Yunnan Province from March 18-22.

The organizers of the Expo chose Uganda as a portrait country, meaning that the country would have an opportunity to strategically position itself on the Chinese and Asia Pacific market, through increased awareness, visibility and market penetration.

Figures issued by Uganda’s Consulate in Guangzhou show that China’s coffee drinking culture grows at 20 percent per annum. Although China is a predominantly tea-drinking country, the growing coffee consumption numbers show that there is an opportunity that can be exploited. According to the Consulate, China contributes to less than 2 percent of the global coffee consumption but the trend is growing.

Solomon Rutega, Uganda’s Consul General in Guangzhou Province, told the exporters and processors that multinational coffee chains have noticed the opportunity and are establishing presence across China.

Rutega said Uganda has the opportunity to position itself as a producer and exporter of premium coffee.

He noted that the target market is mainly Chinese millennials, Chinese in the diaspora returning home and the expatriate community.

He argued that this market can be able to ripple Uganda’s foreign exchange earnings from coffee.

Coffee is one of Uganda’s major foreign exchange earners and about 500,000 households in the country depend on coffee production, according to Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), the country’s regulator of the coffee industry.

Uganda’s ministry of finance figures show that in 2018, the sector fetched 492 million U.S. dollars compared to the previous year’s 490 million dollars.

The country exports between 3,000-4,000 tonnes of coffee per annum to China out of the 240,000 tonnes produced per annum.

According to UCDA, Uganda is currently implementing a coffee road-map that aims at increasing coffee exports from 3.5 million 60-kg bags in 2016/17 to 20 million 60-kg bags 2025.

It is with this huge production, according to Emmanuel Iyamulemye, managing director UCDA, that Uganda targets to explore the Chinese market.

Uganda plans to brand itself as a producer and exporter of premium coffee in a bid to gain market influence.

Iyamulemye said the country is in the process of enacting an enabling law that will ensure that quality is respected right from the farm level.

He noted that quality is paramount if the country is to fetch more foreign exchange from the sector.

Rutega argued that Uganda has to position itself as a producer and exporter of high quality coffee and not focus much on quantity because countries like Vietnam, which are closer to China, are much better.

Uganda also plans to use the growing digital platforms in China to market its coffee as opposed to going to supermarkets or retail shops looking for buyers.

Rutega said the country will seek to have partnerships with Chinese digital companies like Alibaba and WeChat to use their platforms to market Ugandan coffee.

“We plan to build those partnerships so that our exporters can use those as channels, it is actually much better than going through supermarkets and other retails markets,” he said.

He noted that the country would continue to use the various trade expositions in China to market Ugandan coffee.

Last September, officials from China’s Yunnan Coffee Exchange (YCE) met with UCDA here in a bid to find ways of boosting Uganda’s coffee exports to China.