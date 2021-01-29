Roundup: Vietnam’s northern bourse went down after 3 gaining weeks

HANOI, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The HNX-Index, the benchmark of Vietnam’s northern Hanoi Stock Exchange, went down by 25.91 points or 10.79 percent against last week’s closure to finish at 214.21 points on Friday, after three consecutive weeks of gains.

During the week, the index posted a four-day losing streak between Monday and Thursday, before recovering slightly on Friday. The highest of 231.84 points was posted on Monday and the lowest of 203.05 points on Thursday.

Notably, the poor performance of many blue-chips such as lender SHB, securities firms SHS and BVS and gas firm PVS, dragged the HNX-Index of the Hanoi Stock Exchange down 8.27 points, or 3.45 percent, against the previous trading day, to close at 231.84 points on Monday.

On Thursday, investors’ pessimism dominated the market as the country reported its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, pulling the HNX-Index down 17.74 percent, or 8.04 points, to end the session at 203.05 points, its worst daily loss in the last 20 years, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 214 to 29. There were some 132.9 million shares worth more than 1.8 trillion Vietnamese dong (79.9 million U.S. dollars) changing hands on the day.

The index recovered on Friday. It saw the biggest gain of the week of 11.17 points, or 5.50 percent, from the previous trading session, to close at 214.21 points, with gainers outnumbering decliners by 152 to 68.

Compared to last week, the total trading volume decreased 8.2 percent to nearly 824.8 million shares and trading value declined 9.85 percent to approximately 11.5 trillion Vietnamese dong (498.3 million U.S. dollars).

Foreign investors became net buyers of some 30.9 billion Vietnamese dong (1.3 million U.S. dollars) compared to the net selling of nearly 45.2 billion Vietnamese dong (nearly 2 million U.S. dollars) last week.

Compared to last week’s closure, the index lost 25.91 points or 10.79 percent.

Some 203.5 million shares worth approximately 2.7 trillion Vietnamese dong (117.2 million U.S. dollars) were traded at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on Friday, up 53.2 percent in volume and 46.8 percent in value against the previous trading session. Enditem