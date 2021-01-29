Roundup: Vietnam’s southern bourse down on selling pressure, COVID-19 fear

HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — VN-Index, the benchmark index of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, went down from last week’s closure of 1,166.78 points to close Friday at 1,056.61 points.

The index posted one up and four consecutive downs this week. The market fell on Monday as banking, securities, oil and gas stocks faced selling pressure. The VN-Index slid 0.06 percent to end the first trading day at 1,166.05 points. The downwards trend then continued on Tuesday and Wednesday with all sectors facing selling pressure.

Shares finished lower on Thursday as investors flee stocks after new community COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam’s northern provinces.

The benchmark VN-Index decreased by 6.67 percent, equivalent to 73.23 points, to end Thursday at 1,023.94 points, its bottom level of the week. The market breadth was negative with 478 stocks declining and only 20 stocks climbing.

Shares bounced back on Friday, posting its only rise this week thanks to the recovery of large-cap stocks. VN-Index gained 3.19 percent to close the week at 1,056.61 points.

An average of some 768.1 million shares were traded per day on the southern bourse this week, down 5.3 percent against last week. Trading value totaled nearly 85.1 trillion Vietnamese dong (nearly 3.7 billion U.S. dollars), down 2.3 percent.

The market is still facing a declining risk, according to local securities analysts. However, as the index and various stock sectors have become oversold, a rally is expected once the index touches support zone of 1,065-1,085 points in several sessions.

Business results of listed companies in the fourth quarter of 2020 no longer plays as a major determinant to the market movement. Meanwhile, the review session of investment funds will exert more significant impact to the market and trigger considerable volatility to the stocks in those baskets.

The stock exposure should be lowered to 30-50 percent of the total investment, prioritizing medium- and long-term positions, said local experts. Investors with high cash proportion may consider opening buying positions at low proportion for bottom testing. Investors with large stock proportion may take advantage of the market’s rallies to lower their stock proportion.

VN-Index closed at 1,056.61 points on Friday, up 32.67 points, or 3.19 percent against the previous trading day, with some 797.4 million shares worth over 17.8 trillion Vietnamese dong (775.2 million U.S. dollars) changed hands on the southern bourse. Enditem