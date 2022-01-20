‘Rowed with first wife just days before he killed her too,’ according to fiance who murdered children’s author Helen Bailey for a £4 million fortune.

‘Rowed with first wife just days before he killed her too,’ according to the fiance who murdered children’s author Helen Bailey for a £4m fortune.

A HUSBAND who murdered his fiancee had a falling out with his first wife just days before he killed her, according to evidence presented in court today.

In 2010, Ian Stewart, 61, is accused of killing Diane Stewart, 47, on the patio of the Bassingbourn, Cambs, home she shared with him and their two sons.

The school secretary died of “sudden unexplained death due to epilepsy,” according to the inquest.

However, a pathologist told Huntingdon Crown Court that the death was most likely caused by “a prolonged restriction of her breathing from an outside source.”

Diane had donated her brain in a “stroke of luck,” jurors heard, with tests showing she was either suffocated or strangled in the hour leading up to her death.

Stewart and Diane’s son James testified in court today that the week his mother died, he heard “raised voices” between his parents.

He claimed he “couldn’t hear what was being said,” but added that the couple’s squabble “wasn’t a regular thing.”

Stewart, a jobless man, was found guilty in 2017 of killing his millionaire partner Helen Bailey, who was worth £4 million, according to the jury.

Following Diane’s death, Stewart joined a Facebook bereavement group, where they met.

In April 2016, the remains of the children’s author, along with her beloved pet dog Boris, were discovered in a cesspit full of human waste.

Helen wrote 22 books of short stories, picture books, and young-adult fiction, including the popular Crazy World of Electra Brown series.

She had been given sleeping medication prior to her death, it was later discovered.

Following that “particularly callous crime,” police officers and scientists began re-investigating Diane’s death.

He was alone at home with his wife on the day she died, according to the court, and no one else had seen her earlier that day.

Stewart dialed 911 after returning home from Tesco and discovering his wife unresponsive and not breathing.

Paramedics discovered Diane without a heartbeat when they arrived at the house, jurors heard.

The court was also told there was no evidence Stewart had left the house on the day she died.

It was also claimed that he gave “differing accounts” of what had happened and where he had been.

When the couple’s other son Oliver, who was 15 at the time, arrived home to find ambulances outside, he initially assumed his father was ill.

He described how he identified his mother’s body and gave her “one last kiss” as he sobbed.

“Foam was coming out of her mouth,” he continued.

Oliver also stated in court that his father was “in pieces” and that their relationship was “loving, caring, kind, and family-oriented.”

Stewart was devastated when she died, and he didn’t know what to do with himself

