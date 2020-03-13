Roy Keane explains why Man Utd win over Man City was especially important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United managed a fine win over Manchester City in their hunt for a spot in the Premier League top four

Roy Keane has outlined why Manchester United’s win over Manchester City on Sunday will mean a lot to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils managed a 2-0 win over their local rivals in relatively easy fashion after goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay.

City had the lion’s share of possession at Old Trafford but rarely threatened David de Gea in goal.

And there were some inspired performances from United, with the likes of Martial, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka shining.

It has led to former captain Keane speaking out and praising them, while also insisting why the three points is huge for Solskjaer.

He said: “I have been critical of a few of the players over the years, the likes of Shaw and Martial.

“But they have done well today and I have to give them credit for that.

“It is a big boost for Ole for a number of reasons.

“I think United had to win a big game at home. It is alright being away from home on the counter attack but they have to win big games at home.

“The atmosphere around the place was fantastic and Ole and the players deserve huge credit.

“But now they have to follow it up at Tottenham next week with another victory.”

Solskjaer was full of praise for his side and urged his team to continue their form and chase down fourth-placed Chelsea.

“It’s a privilege to be their manager,” Solskjaer said.

“They give absolutely everything. They know they are all good players but they want to learn as well.

“We feel we are improving as a squad and a team.

“We feel the fans want us to do well and they see what we are doing, so it is getting better and better.

“But we are still fifth. We need points to catch Chelsea and Leicester, so need to keep plugging away.”