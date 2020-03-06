Roy Morgan 2019 Customer Satisfaction Awards Foodland IKEA Bunnings Harris Scarfe Myer Reject Shop

Some of Australia’s biggest companies have been voted ‘best of the year’ after winning over shoppers for outstanding customer service.

Research company Roy Morgan has crowned the winners of the 2019 Customer Satisfaction Awards across 16 retail categories – including best supermarket, discount store and coffee shop.

Bunnings Warehouse, IKEA, The Reject Shop, Foodland, and Harris Scarfe were among the brands that have offered the highest level of customer satisfaction over the past 12 months.

Grocery chain Foodland, based primarily in South Australia, stands out ahead of all the leading supermarket stores around the country after winning 12 consecutive awards throughout 2019.

The independent supermarket chain – owned by IGA – upstaged leading grocery giants such as Aldi, Woolworths and Coles for the best customer satisfaction.

There were other brands that won 12 back-to-back monthly awards throughout 2019 – and have since remained undefeated. These winners included Bunnings Warehouse, Subway and Rebel Sport.

Surprisingly, The Reject Shop won ‘Discount Variety Store of the Year’ – edging out popular retailers such as Kmart, Target and Big W.

Myer and IKEA took the lead in their categories for a second year in a row.

Little-known company Betta Home Living, an Australian independent retailer with 170 stores, has taken out the best ‘Furniture and Electrical Store’ category.

While Guardian, which has 150 stores, earned its spot for the highest levels of customer satisfaction among pharmacies.

Harris Scarfe has been voted as the best ‘Discount Department Store’ despite going into voluntary administration in December last year.

However, the collapsed retailer was recently saved from closure after The Spotlight Group, who owns Spotlight and Anaconda, was granted the rights to buy the department store chain.

Just Jeans won its first annual ‘Clothing Store of the Year Award’ while Supercheap Auto, The Athlete’s Foot, First Choice Liquor, Crust Pizza, and Michel’s Patisserie topped its categories.

‘The awards are about recognising businesses that provide consistently high levels of customer satisfaction throughout the year,’ Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said.

‘By using Roy Morgan’s extensive consumer data, we have identified brands that deserve acknowledgement for what they have achieved in their particular industry.

‘This year’s success stories were a mix of past winners, recent winners and new winners. Some dominated their field for the entire twelve months, whereas some scraped in by small margins.

‘The data used in the customer satisfaction awards allow us to monitor each business’s response to industry-specific challenges, relative to their competitors.

‘The awards are a valuable yardstick for all businesses to gauge how they compare with competitors. Whether you’re a large brand such as Myer, Bunnings Warehouse or IKEA, or a smaller player in your industry, the only metric that matters is how satisfied your customers are.’