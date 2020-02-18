Royal Caribbean offering free cruises to firefighters as it redeploys ship

Royal Caribbean will offer free cruises to firefighters as it redeploys a massive ship to Australian waters.

Cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas is coming to Sydney after the deadly coronavirus saw it unable to cruise Asian waters.

The details are expected to be released in the next week but there is reportedly two cruises on offer for those who battled the blazes over the devastating bushfire season.

‘It is our privilege to offer two complimentary sailings on board our newest super liner Spectrum of the Seas from Sydney in the coming weeks, as a way of thanking the incredible first responder community who worked tirelessly over the bushfire season,’ a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement.

‘We are in a fortunate position to offer such brave members of our community and their families the chance to join us for a few days to relax and unwind.

‘We will be announcing further details in the coming week following consultation with the relevant authorities, including cruise schedules and the booking process.’

The billion dollar cruise can house up to 5,622 passengers and offers 20 restaurants.

Those on board can also pass the time by swimming in the pool, surfing in the wave pool and trying a skydiving simulator.

The ship has not been in Asian waters for two weeks making it safe to travel on.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said the trips were a way for the ‘brave and selfless’ firefighters to relax.

‘We are in a fortunate position to offer these brave and selfless members of the Australian community the opportunity to join us for a few days and let them relax and unwind in the company of other volunteers and first responders,’ Mr Bayley said.

‘By welcoming and accommodating them aboard Spectrum of the Seas, we hope to recognize their contribution and offer them our hospitality.’

Mr Bayley also said that when it was deemed safe, Royal Caribbean would be offering a complimentary cruise to China to support first responders and medical personnel who were affected by the deadly coronavirus.

For months thousands of firefighters were working day and night to tackle the raging bushfires that tore through Australia.

Many volunteers were forced to quit their jobs to help out while some firefighters tragically lost their lives.

Firefighters Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, and Geoffrey Keaton, 32, died on December 19 after a tree fell on their truck while they were travelling through Buxton, south of Sydney.

A volunteer firefighter, Samuel McPaul, 28, died when he was battling a blaze in Jingellic, in Green Valley, about 70km east of Albury on the border of NSW and Victoria, on December 30.

A ‘fire tornado’ caused his 10-tonne firetruck to roll before he was killed.

Fires tore through more than 11 million hectares across the country, killing 33 people.