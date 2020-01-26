Royal Family wishes Australians a happy Australia Day

The British royal family has paid tribute to Australia’s ‘strength and resilience’ on its national day.

The Queen and Prince William made separate statements through their social media accounts early on Sunday, Australian time.

Both referenced the country’s bushfire crisis and praised Australians for how they were handling it.

‘Wishing you all a happy Australia Day! This Australia Day, we commend the incredible resilience and strength of the Australian people,’ The Queen’s read.

Her statement included a collage of four photos from her royal visits to Australia over the years.

Kensington Palace, which provides statements from Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, was along the same lines.

‘This year we pay tribute to the incredible strength and resilience of all the Australian people and communities who have been impacted by the devastating bushfires,’ it read.

Their statement was accompanied by a photo of the couple and a baby Prince George during their 2014 Australian visit.

The last British royal to visit Australia was Prince Andrew late last year, at the height of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew was here for a business trip, with the last official visit by a royal being Prince Harry and a pregnant Meghan Markle in September 2018.

Their lengthy tour included opening the Invictus Games in Sydney, and a trip to Fraser Island in Queensland.