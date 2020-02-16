Royal fans gush over the Cambridges ‘matching’ signatures 

Fans have gone wild over the signatures of Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, after they took part in their first joint royal engagement in nine years in Nottinghamshire yesterday.

The royals visited the new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough, where they met injured personnel and tried their hand at wheelchair basketball.

But it was the foursome’s signatures that caught the eye of royal fans, who noticed that Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, sported similar signatures, as did William, 37, and Kate, 38.

The royal signatures, gathered together at the centre, are a rare glimpse at all of their signatures together.

While Charle sand Camilla boast statement underlined large ‘loopy’ fonts, William and Kate have more modest ‘scribblings’, with Kate going by the name Catherine.

Handwriting expert Tracey Trussell told Femail: ‘Interestingly, Catherine’s signature matches her ‘normal’ script, which means that she genuinely does what it says on the tin.

‘She wants to come across as approachable (as does her father-in-law, Charles) because both their capital letter ‘C’ of their names is joined to the next letter. Catherine also wants to be seen to be warm-hearted, enthusiastic and compassionate (large size, right slanting, garland connections and wide letter spacing).’

She continued: ‘William and Catherine are both highly principled moral crusaders, committed to their duties, because they both have tall stems. Catherine is also quite sensitive about how she’s perceived, because her ‘t’ stem has a loop, and like a little transmitter, the letter ‘t’ tells you all about the writer – loops uncover emotion, pride and sensitivity.

‘Catherine and William both have excellent social skills, because all the letters are joined up, and Catherine carries out her duties willingly, because her letters are connected with garlands. There’s no fuss or nonsense with William (because his writing is simplified and upright, and the W is almost square-shaped). He’s cool, poised, sensible and self-reliant, tackling tasks head on, quickly and efficiently.’

Comparing the Cambridges’ personalities, she added: ‘The size of Catherine’s signature is larger than her husbands, which means that she gives the impression of being more confident than William. She’s a natural born leader and a safe pair of hands.

‘He’s more modest and happy for his wife to shine in the spotlight, but in spite of the smaller size, he still wants some attention and recognition, because he’s underlined his name. The message here is that William may be humble, but he shouldn’t be underestimated.’

And moving onto Charles and Camilla, Tracey explained: ‘Charles’ thick, inky penstrokes reveal that he’s warm and congenial, sensitive and creative, someone who enjoys constant stimulation and the finer things in life. He has a rich personality.

‘There’s some tension in his capital C – so Charles thinks hard about things. The widely, joined up letters here show he’s a compulsive talker. Fortunately Camilla’s mostly unjoined letters mean she’s a good listener!

‘Camilla is lion-proud and self-assured. She craves respect. This is seen in the large, elaborate, vertical capital C. Camilla disconnects (or unjoins) her letters, so she’s a private and insightful woman who understandably likes to keep something back. She’s also a realist and incredibly down-to-earth (seen in the straight baselines).

‘The rounded oval reveals her kindness, and the garland style letter ‘m’ hints at her caring, good-natured and conciliatory abilities. Camilla is very personable, and her closed oval means that she’s the soul of discretion. Charles is a little more self-conscious than his wife, because his oval is slightly squeezed.’

And the signatures attracted comments from excited fans, with one noting: ‘I love how spouse’s signatures matches their significant other’s in style.’

Another added: ‘Love wills and Kate’s signature’, while one wrote: ‘Nice! What a lovely joint engagement – I wish we’d see more of them together!’.

Elsewhere one joked: ‘The School of the Scrawl. Must be one of the traditional handicrafts Charles is thankfully saving!’.