Royal Mail delivery delays: a complete list of areas where Covid absences have caused delays in Christmas deliveries

According to the Post Office, next Monday will be the busiest day of the year for sending out Christmas cards.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the Post Office is experiencing delays.

In the two weeks leading up to Christmas last year, post offices saw more than double their normal trading activity, and the company predicts that this year will be the same.

Here’s what you need to know about the delays.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, Royal Mail is experiencing a high number of staff absences as the Omicron coronavirus variant makes its presence known in the UK.

On Wednesday, nearly two dozen delivery offices across the country were operating at a reduced capacity, which Royal Mail attributed to “high levels” of people off sick and in Covid-related self-isolation.

“Deliveries are operating normally across most of the country today,” the Post Office said.

“We strive to deliver six days a week to all of the addresses for which we have mail.”

This may be temporarily impossible in a small number of local offices due to local issues such as Covid-related self-isolation, high levels of sick leave, resourcing, or other local factors.

“In those cases, we’ll rotate deliveries to minimize individual customer delays.”

We also provide targeted assistance to those offices in order to address their issues and restore our service to the high standard that our customers expect.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience,” the Post Office writes.

We’ll keep customers informed about the offices that are most affected here on a regular basis:

The Post Office also stated that “not all mail was processed or despatched on time over the past 24 hours at the mail centers below, and as a result, some mail may arrive slightly later than expected.”

