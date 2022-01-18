Royal Mail postal delays: a complete list of postcodes where deliveries have been delayed due to absences from the Post Office.

Royal Mail postal delays: Full list of postcodes where deliveries have been delayed due to absences from the Post Office.

Both Covid-related self-isolation and a high number of workers on sick leave, according to the postal service, are affecting delivery times.

Staff shortages have hit the Royal Mail, as well as many other vital services, this month.

“Deliveries are operating as normal across the majority of the country today,” according to a statement on the Royal Mail website.

Six days a week, we aim to deliver to all of the addresses for which we have mail.

“Due to local issues such as Covid-related self isolation, high levels of sick leave, resourcing, or other local factors, this may be temporarily unavailable in a small number of local offices.”

“In those cases, we’ll rotate deliveries to keep individual customers from experiencing delays.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

Some areas are more severely impacted than others.

The Royal Mail publishes a list of postcodes that may experience delays on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, January 18th, the following services were the most impacted:

If your mail has been delayed, you can contact Royal Mail by phone or via its website.

The webform for filing a complaint can be found here.

Call 03457 740 740 to file a complaint over the phone.

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the line is available

