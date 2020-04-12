Royal Mail postman wipes his nose with and then repeatedly touches someone’s door amid coronavirus

A Royal Mail postman wiped his nose with his hand and then repeatedly touched someone’s front door with the same hand.

Doorbell footage captures the postman delivering letters to a property in the West Midlands before wiping his nose with his hand.

He then takes the that hand and drags it along the side of the entrance and all over the front door.

The shocking footage shows the postman using the hand he wiped his nose with to pat the side of the entrance, the handle and the front door.

Social media has called for the employee to be fired for endangering people in insolation during coronavirus.

‘I don’t get why people are doing this? They just want to watch the world burn,’ a user posted on Reddit.

The NHS advises people not to touch their face and to use tissues when sneezing or coughing to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Royal Mail said that they have changed their parcel handling procedures in light of coronavirus.

In response to this incident they have launched an investigation and have been in touch with the customer involved who has since taken the video down.