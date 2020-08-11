Royal Marine commandos win battle against Navy to keep their age-old ranks

CRACK Royal Marines have won a battle against the Navy to keep their age-old ranks.

Elite commandos were in uproar over Navy plans to give them Navy ranks.

The scheme was hatched last year to integrate the troops further into the Navy.

The 6,000 strong force – which specializes in arctic warfare and storming enemy beaches – is already part of the Navy, but marines have used army ranks to denote their role as infantry.

Under the Future Commando Force plans they are getting their own uniform and will wear a Navy patch for the first time in its 350-year history.

Major General Matthew Holmes, the commandant general of the Royal Marines said integration would deepen, but he insisted; “We will not dilute our ethos, brand or Commando standard. If anything the way we need to operate in the future will be even more demanding.

“Of note, and I know it’s an emotive issue. Royal Marines officers will not be adopting Royal Naval rank, associated insignia or nomenclature.

“The First Sea Lord recognises our distinct identity. It’s who we are and what drives our fighting power and spirit.”

Maj Gen Holmes led 42 Commando in Afghanistan and was awarded the DSO in 2007.

