RSV: A mother whose three-year-old son has been infected with the virus seven times says she’d never heard of the virus that nearly killed him.

RSV: A mother whose 3-year-old son has been infected with the virus seven times says she’d never heard of the virus that nearly killed him.

After her son was diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) seven times, his mother is desperate to raise awareness of the common winter bug that nearly killed him.

After seeing a 400% increase in inquiries from parents seeking advice on breathing issues in the last few months, the British Lung Foundation (BLF) is advising parents to be on the lookout for the respiratory virus.

RSV is common in babies and children under the age of two, causing 20,000 hospitalizations in children under the age of two each year – but many parents are unaware of this.

Carlota, 34, of Poole, who requested that her last name not be used, told me that her eight-week-old son Oliver nearly died after contracting RSV.

She first realized he was sick when she noticed he was having trouble breathing.

“One of my neighbors, a midwife, came over to take a look because I asked her to, and she said, ‘Oh, just call your GP,'” Carlota explained.

Oliver was admitted to Poole Hospital in Dorset’s children’s unit and stayed there overnight before being released.

His condition worsened two days later.

He had been unusually drowsy during the day and had been struggling to eat, both of which are RSV symptoms.

“I really don’t like the sound or the look of his breathing,” Carlota’s husband said when he went to give Oliver his feed before bed.

Oliver’s color “didn’t look quite right,” Carlota said, so they took him back to the children’s hospital, where he was rushed to resuscitation and given oxygen right away.

“He was blue when I got him there [to the hospital],” Carlota said.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a common winter bug that affects babies and small children.

It can cause bronchiolitis and breathing problems.

The majority of people will experience mild symptoms, but three out of every 100 people will require hospitalization to treat severe symptoms.

If a child is sick, the BLF recommends calling your doctor or dialing 111.

Oliver’s oxygen levels were dangerously low at 79 percent, and his blood was starting to become acidic.

RSV was found to be present in his system, and he was diagnosed with the virus.

