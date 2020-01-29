RT correspondent seriously injured by blast while filming jihadists’ ammo depot in Syria

Wafa Shabrouney, a correspondent of RT Arabic, has been injured while on assignment in northwestern Syria. A shell left behind by militant fighters exploded while she and her crew were nearby.

The incident happened in Maarat al-Numan, a Syrian city located some 33km south of Idlib, the capital of the last major stronghold of jihadist forces in northwestern Syria. Shabrouney and her crew were covering the aftermath of the takeover of the city by Damascus in the last several days.

According to her cameraman, they went to an ammo depot left behind by retreating militants. A shell accidentally detonated nearby, seriously injuring Shabrouney.

She received emergency medical treatment in Khan Shaykhun, a city some 20km south, before being taken to a hospital in Hama.

