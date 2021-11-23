Rudy Guede, the killer of Meredith Kercher, is on the verge of gaining his freedom 14 years after the savage murder of the British student.

Rudy Guede, the assassin of Meredith Kercher, is on the verge of gaining his freedom 14 years after the savage murder of the British student.

Rudy Guede, 34, was sentenced in 2008 and was set to finish his sentence on January 4, but he may be released sooner after requesting a 45-day reduction in his sentence.

Guede’s attorney, Fabrizio Ballarini, said on Monday that his client had a “good chance” of having his sentence reduced and that the supervising magistrate was considering his request.

Guese would be immediately released from prison if his request is granted.

Mr Ballarini said, “We don’t know when the decision will come; it could be tomorrow morning, the end of this week, or early next.”

Guede was released from prison in December and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence doing community service for charities in Viterbo, near Rome.

Meredith, 21, of Coulsdon, Surrey, was discovered half-naked in Perugia, Italy, in September 2007. Her throat had been cut.

Amanda Knox, 33, and Knox’s then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, 36, were both convicted of murder but were released in 2011 after an appeal.

Knox slammed Ruede’s early release, claiming she was also a victim of his crime because she bore the brunt of it.

Last year, Knox told Good Morning America, “I continue to be shocked that he is the forgotten killer.”

“The one who was quietly tucked away, convicted of a lesser crime, and no longer has to bear the stigma of Meredith’s death.”

“I’m sure a lot of people have suffered a lot as a result of what he did.”

Guede was on day release and working at a local library last year, and we pictured him smirking while cycling to and from jail.

Guede was sentenced to 16 years in prison, but after reaching an agreement with the judges, he will serve his final years doing community service for local charities.

Meredith had recently moved to Perugia, Italy, to study at the city’s prestigious university in September 2007.

Two months later, she was assassinated.

Guede is the only person who has been found guilty in this case.

