Ruling party claims win in Trinidad and Tobago election

The ruling National People’s Movement (PNM) of Trinidad and Tobago has declared itself the winner of the 2020 general elections.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley, leader of the PNM, announced the victory on Monday night, saying the party had bagged 22 of the 41 electoral seats.

He thanked his supporters for giving him a new five-year term as premier.

The remaining 19 seats were taken by the opposition party, United National Congress (UNC).

However, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, UNC leader and former prime minister, refused to concede defeat, saying there will be recounts because the numbers are “so close.”

The Elections and Boundaries Commission of the Caribbean country is yet to announce the official results for the August 10 polls.