Rumi’s remembrance ceremonies are set to begin in central Turkey.

Rumi’s commemorations are set to begin in central Turkey.

Hundreds of whirling dervishes are preparing to honor Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi, a 13th-century mystic, poet, and philosopher.

Turkey, Konya

Authorities in central Turkey have completed preparations to commemorate the 748th anniversary of the death of Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi, a 13th-century mystic, poet, and philosopher whose influence can still be felt today.

Ten days of commemoration ceremonies will be held in Konya, where Rumi is buried, with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the participation of a large number of local and foreign visitors.

Rumi’s death in December was a great loss to the world.

Seb-i Arus, or the Wedding Night, is a reference to Rumi’s reunion with God on March 17, 1273.

During the ceremonies, a wide range of events will take place, including symposiums, exhibits, and workshops, as well as the whirling dervishes’ famous ritual.

The performers have held Sema programs every weekend this year, according to Fahri Ozcakil, head of the Islamic Sufism music association in Konya.

“We have a group of 49 artists, including the guest performers,” he said, adding that the group has recently increased its rehearsals and is now prepared for the ceremonies.

*Written in Ankara by Ali Murat Alhas.