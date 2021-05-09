Rummenigge recommends Flick as German coach

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, May 9 (Xinhua) — Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has recommended the German association to sign departing Bayern coach Hansi Flick quickly.

“One can only recommend the German association to act quickly in signing Hansi Flick,” the 65-year-old said after the Bavarians had secured their ninth consecutive national title.

The Bayern said it would come near a tragedy to see Flick join a club abroad and being lost for German football.

Rummenigge said he is keeping his fingers crossed for successful negotiations and called the 56-yer-old manager a perfect match as the successor of German national coach Joachim Loew.

2014 World Cup champion winning Loew is leaving after the delayed 2020 European Championships this summer after 15 years in charge.

Seven titles in 18 months made Flick one of Germany’s most courted managers. “Hansi was a vital factor for our success. He did a tremendously good job,” the former German international said.

A few weeks ago, the former midfielder Flick announced to leave Bayern despite having won all six possible titles, including the treble in 2020 followed by the 2021 national league title due to power struggles with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Rummenigge indicated the association and Bayern have found a way to satisfy the club’s demand for a compensation payment after allowing Flick to depart early despite a valid contract until 2023.

The Bayern official spoke about a possible friendly between the national team and the Bavarians. “We have been talking about a possibility like that,” the 1980 European champion stated.

Rummenigge said the fifth star above their badge on the club’s shirt will always stand for Flick’s era.

From next season, Bayern can wear a fifth star on their shirts after having now won 30 titles since the Bundesliga started in 1963/64.

The Bavarian giants have been German champions 31 times, but their first title win, in 1932, came in the pre-Bundesliga era.

The Bayern coach insisted on not yet having decided about his future after reports talk of him having received several inquiries from leading clubs.

“There are other options around we have been talking about,” Flick said.

The Bayern coach said he isn’t under pressure and announced to go on vacation after May 22.

Flick called it a viable option to, in the future, coach a team or an association side “you can win titles with.”

He spoke about emotional ties with association staff, such as German goal-keeper coach Andy Koepke and national team director Oliver Bierhoff.

“The time with the German team had been great. There was an enormous amount of loyalty and appreciation. Those are values I need and want for my future,” Flick commented.

He spoke about his close relationship with Bierhoff and admitted to being in talks with the association.

Flick spoke about his packed letterbox. “I received many letters from Bayern fans. I promise to answer every single one personally, but it might take some time as we need to finish the season.”

He spoke about a possible return to Bayern in some years.

“Bayern has always been my club. I was a fan as a youngster; I admired my idol Gerd Mueller; I played for the club and now can look back on two outstandingly successful years as a coach,” he added.

“Why not come back in some years? That, of course, remains an option for me.” Enditem