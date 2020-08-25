Rumors Spread Of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un In A Coma

A former aide to late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung claims that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma, with his sister, Kim Yo Jong, now leading the country. The comments come after speculation surfaced in April that Kim Jong Un had died amid reports of his declining health.

“I assess [Kim Jong Un] to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” Chang Song-min told local South Korean media. He claimed that Kim Jong Un has delegated some of his powers to his sister.

“A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” Chang continued.

South Korea’s intelligence agency has also claimed that Kim Jong Un has delegated some power to his sister, making her the “de facto number two leader.” South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) told the country’s lawmakers last week that Kim Jong Un wanted to “relieve stress from his reign and avert culpability in the event of policy failure,” but added he still maintains “absolute authority” in North Korea.

Rumors swirled around Kim Jong Un’s health in mid-April after he was absent from a national celebration. Multiple news outlets speculated that Kim Jong Un either died or was incapacitated following a botched heart operation. The South Korea-based website Daily NK, which monitors its secretive neighboring country, was the first to report Kim Jong Un’s alleged health problems.

Kim Jong Un weighs over 300 pounds, which could put his health at risk. He is also a heavy drinker and smoker.

On May 2, Kim Jong Un made a public appearance for the first time in 20 days at a grand opening of a fertilizer company. Chang has said that the recent public appearances were fabricated.

Kim Jong Un became North Korea’s Supreme Leader in 2011 following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il. His grandfather, Kim Il Sung, was the founder of North Korea, ruling from 1948 to 1994.