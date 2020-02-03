RUN HOME FOR BBL FINALS CONTENDERS:

* 1. Melbourne Stars (10 wins, three losses, 20 points, net run rate 0.874). Guaranteed top spot and a home final. Remaining games: Brisbane (home, Jan 25)

2. Adelaide (seven wins, four losses, one no result, 15 points, net run rate 0.639). Guaranteed a top-five finish even if they lose remaining games. Can lock in second with two wins via healthy net run rate. Even if the Strikers drop a game, they can finish third. Can be relegated to fourth-fifth placing “Eliminator” clash if both games lost and other results go against them. Remaining games: Perth (away, Jan 24), Hobart (home, Jan 26)

* 3. Sydney Sixers (seven wins, four losses, one no result, 15 points, net run rate 0.085) Guaranteed a top-five finish. Can end as high as second if they win more games than Strikers in run home. One win should be enough to secure a minimum third placing. Can be relegated to fourth-fifth “Eliminator” if drop both games and other results go against them. Remaining games: Brisbane (away, Jan 23), Melbourne Renegades (home, Jan 25)

* 4. Perth (six wins, six losses, 12 points, net run rate 0.066) Can lock in top-five finish with two wins. Can also move into finals if they lose to Strikers but beat Sydney Thunder in final match. Can finish as high as second with two wins and other results fall their way. Remaining games: Adelaide (home, Jan 24), Thunder (away, Jan 26)

* 5. Sydney Thunder (five wins, six losses, one no result, 11 points, net run rate -0.236) Can finish top five with two wins. If they lose one match, they can still make finals but will need two of three scenarios to occur – Perth lose both their games, Hobart drop their two games and Brisbane lose two of three remaining matches. If Thunder lose their two remaining games, they can scrape in if Brisbane drop all three matches and Hobart lose final encounter against Strikers. Remaining games: Hobart (away, Jan 24), Perth (home, Jan 26)

6. Brisbane (five wins, six losses, 10 points, net run rate -0.464) Can guarantee finals by winning three remaining games. If they drop a game, they can scrape in if Perth or Thunder lose a match but might depend on net run rate. If Brisbane lose two matches, they need the Thunder or Perth to lose both their remaining games and Hobart to drop at least one. Remaining matches: Sixers (home, Jan 23), Stars (away, Jan 25), Renegades (away, Jan 27)

* 7. Hobart (four wins, seven losses, one no result, nine points, net run rate -0.748) Can make the finals if they win both games and two of three scenarios occur – Brisbane lose two of three matches, Thunder lose as least one (might still depend on net run rate) and Perth drop last two games. Remaining games: Thunder (home, Jan 24), Strikers (away, Jan 26)

BBL FINALS SCHEDULE:

* January 30 – Eliminator – fourth v fifth

* January 31 – Qualifier – first v second

* February 1 – Knockout – third v winner of Eliminator

* February 6 – Challenger – Qualifier loser v Knockout winner

* February 8 – Final – Qualifier winner v Challenger winner.