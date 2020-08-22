‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dies At 34

Chi Chi DeVayne, star of the hit TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” died at the age of 34. The news of DeVayne’s demise comes almost a week after she was hospitalized due to some complications.

DeVayne’s family confirmed the news on the star’s official Instagram handle, noting that his final words to his fans were “never give up,” reports New York Post. The star’s real name was Zavion Michael Davenport.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world-renowned ‘Chi Chi DeVayne ,” the Instagram post read. The star’s family also confirmed that information regarding the memorial will be shared in the following days.

Details on the cause of death were not disclosed, but Davenport previously updated her fans on social media about her recent hospitalization and even referenced a battle with pneumonia.

“Keep me in your prayers. I’ll be back soon,” Entertainment Weekly quoted DeVayne, as saying in the video message.

The creator of the show, RuPaul, issued a statement saying he was “heartbroken” to learn that DeVayne passed away at such a young age. His statement was shared on the show’s official Twitter handle.

In his statement, the Emmy-winning superstar also noted that DeVayne would never be “forgotten”

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all,” the show host’s statement read.

World of Wonder, the production company associated with the series, also released a statement on the star’s untimely demise.

“We are heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today. Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met. Rest in power, Chi Chi,” the production company wrote on Twitter.

DeVayne was part of the hit show in 2016 and 2019. She also appeared on the franchise’s “All-Stars Show” that happened in 2018.