RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s ‘Gypsy Queen,’ Cherry Valentine, discusses her fears of abuse and assault.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s ‘Gypsy Queen,’ Cherry Valentine, expresses concerns about abuse and assault.

Patrick Strudwick talks to George Ward, aka drag queen Cherry Valentine, about growing up gay in the Roma community.

On RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, she was known for her explosive laughter, epic bouffant wigs, and Maleficent-esque outfits. But the story behind Cherry Valentine’s 10-inch heels and dangerous talons soon emerged: she grew up gay in a Romany gypsy community in Darlington.

She didn’t start talking about her background with other LGBT people until season two of the show, which has now become a global phenomenon.

On a video call from Manchester, the reality star is George Ward, who is out of drag and has his brows shaved, reminiscing about the tensions that engulfed him as a teen.

Ward says, “I went off the rails and down a dark path.”

“I was doing drugs, feeling suicidal, and fleeing home because I didn’t know how to deal with the things that were going on in my life.”

Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud, a BBC3 documentary about the collision between being gay and Roma, the glamour of his persona, and the reality of trying to cope, is now available.

“I didn’t have anyone else to talk to about it,” Ward says. “Within the [Roma] community, you’re always told you’ll get married, have kids, and you’ve already got a path set out for you.”

“So it’s really conflicting when you have something inside of you that you feel deviates from that path.

I was the only openly gay person at school.”

Ward left home at the age of eighteen and moved away, first to Leyland, Lancashire, and then to London.

With a day job as a mental health nurse, he is still struggling to convey some of the attitudes toward LGBT people within Roma culture, as well as the need to defend these communities from prejudice.

He describes the navigation as “extremely difficult.”

“Being LGBT in the traveller community carries a lot of negative connotations.

But this isn’t a hard and fast rule.

“It’s the same in general.”

Ward returns to gypsy camps in the documentary, meeting travellers and other Roma people in the process.

