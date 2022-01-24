Rupert Murdoch’s TV channel, TalkTV, has unveiled its’speech bubble’ logo ahead of its spring launch.

The’speech bubble’ logo for Rupert Murdoch’s TV channel, TalkTV, has been revealed ahead of its spring launch.

The BBC’s Challenger channel and Sky’s prime-time schedule is being finalized, with Piers Morgan’s return leading the way.

Before its launch this spring, Rupert Murdoch’s new TalkTV station has revealed a “speech bubble” as the symbol of its brand identity.

The challenger to the BBC and Sky is putting the finishing touches on a prime-time schedule that will feature Piers Morgan’s return as host of a “global” nightly talk show.

“The speech bubble is a clear symbol of our intent as a channel to engage with our audience,” Erron Gordon, News UK broadcasting executive creative director, said.

“The fact that the speech bubble contains and holds the TalkTV wordmark is a clear indication that the channel is at the heart of everything, allowing people to express themselves.”

“Our intention was to create a logo that is a bold, clear, recognisable, and unique mark, one that stands out and cuts through the rest of the established news and current affairs ‘noise,” Mr Gordon explained.

Much of the daytime programming will be provided by sister station talkRADIO, which will feature presenters such as Julia Hartley-Brewer.

Tom Newton Dunn’s weeknight news and current affairs program is broadcast before Morgan’s flagship.

Jump, an award-winning British design agency that has been creating creative identities for leading media and entertainment brands for over 25 years, created the speech bubble logo.

“When it came to the color scheme for TalkTV, we wanted to marry authority with warmth,” Mr Gordon explained.

“We’ll use darker, more serious tones of navy blue for our primetime television output, and we’ll lighten things up with a lighter blue during the daytime.”

“A stunning orangey gold palette is created by combining both primetime and daytime blues with the warmth of persimmon orange.

The network’s message and tone, as well as our output, are reflected in these colors.”

