Russell Brand CANCELS gig over coronavirus fears

Russell Brand has cancelled his sell-out gig in Perth over coronavirus fears.

The British comedian and movie star announced the decision on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

‘We have to sadly cancel tonight’s show in Perth because there has been a confirmed case of coronavirus in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you,’ he wrote.

‘My apologies, I hope I see you soon.’

Brand was referring to a woman who watched the West Australian Symphony Orchestra at the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday before receiving a positive test result that evening.

She had been tested the day before after flying from London to Perth on Qantas flight QF10.

