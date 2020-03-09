Russell powers West Indies to T20 series sweep of Sri…

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka – Andre Russell smashed six sixes in an unbeaten innings of 40 off just 14 deliveries to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 and a 2-0 series sweep on Friday.

West Indies captain Keiron Pollard put in Sri Lanka and the home team responded with 155-6 in 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka top scored with 31 runs while spinner Fabien Allan took two wickets for the West Indies.

West Indies reached a winning 158-3 with three overs to spare.

The visitors celebrated a first T20 series win in Sri Lanka – after they were swept in the ODIs – and their first T20 series win since December 2018. The West Indies had gone five series without a win.

“Pretty satisfied to leave Sri Lankan shores with a victory, we hadn’t won a T20I series in a while,” Pollard said.

“The guys executed nicely. The foundation was laid by Brandon King, the young man is finding his feet in international cricket, Russell finished it off, and the bowlers were brilliant. It was a total team effort.”

Russell was named the player of the match and series.

Brandon King scored 43 off 21 balls including consecutive sixes off Lasith Malinga and six boundaries.

Shimron Hetmyer anchored the innings with 43 not out from 42 balls, watching Russell’s fireworks from the other end.

Sri Lanka lost two players to injuries during the match, including its strike legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Without him, Sri Lanka couldn’t get the early wickets needed to put the chasing West Indies under more pressure.

The West Indies won the first match by 25 runs, and made no changes.

Sri Lanka brought in fast bowler Lahiru Kumara in place of bowling allrounder Isuru Udana.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports