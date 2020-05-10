Russia accuses the United States of wanting to minimize its role in the 1945 victory

In a statement posted on the White House Facebook page, Washington only mentions the United States and Britain as the victors of the Nazis.

The rivalry between the United States and Russia could not be forgotten during the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. On Sunday, Moscow said it was “extremely indignant” at Washington’s attempts to “distort” the role of the USSR in the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, saying it wanted a “serious conversation” with American officials about it. topic.

“We are extremely indignant at the attempts to distort the results (…) of the decisive contribution of our country,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to a statement posted on the Facebook page of the White House which only mentions the United States and Great Britain as the victors of the Nazis.

Sensitive issue in Russia

“American officials did not have the courage and the will to pay tribute to the undeniable role of the Red Army and the Soviet people,” continued Moscow, stressing the “colossal number of victims” that there were then. within them in their fight “in the name of all humanity”. Calling the US statements “particularly petty”, Russia called on Washington not to make the memory of 1945 a “new problem in bilateral relations, which are already going through difficult times”.

The question of the role of the USSR in the victory against Nazi Germany, at the cost of some 27 million Soviets killed, is an extremely sensitive question in Russia and which lies at the heart of the speech of power and prestige of Vladimir Putin . Moscow also accuses Europeans, Poles and Ukrainians at the head, of minimizing its action in the Second world war. Russia modestly celebrated 75 years of victory on Saturday, without the usual large military parade and the thousands of Russians on the streets, due to the epidemic caused by the new coronavirus.