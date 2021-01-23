Russia adds 21,513 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Russia confirmed 21,513 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 3,677,352, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement on Friday.

The number of deaths increased by 580 to 68,412.

Figures show that 3,081,536 people have recovered, including 27,318 recoveries over the past day.

Moscow has logged a total of 907,389 cases with a daily increase of 3,037.

So far, over 98.5 million tests have been conducted across the country. Enditem