Russia advises the United Kingdom to abandon its ‘pointless’ Ukraine sanctions rhetoric or prepare for a ‘brief’ meeting in Moscow.

Russia has told the United Kingdom to stop threatening Ukraine with sanctions or prepare for a’short’ meeting in Moscow.

As Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace prepare to travel to Moscow for talks, the Russian ambassador issues a warning.

Russia’s ambassador to the UK has warned that if British ministers don’t tone down their sanctions rhetoric during talks with Moscow on Ukraine later this week, the meeting will be “pointless” and “fairly brief.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will travel to Moscow in a new effort to defuse rising tensions with Russia over its troop build-up near Ukraine.

Russia is thought to have amassed 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has sent thousands of troops to its key ally Belarus, putting it in a position to invade Ukraine from the north, south, and east.

The build-up has sparked fears in the West that Russia is planning a second invasion of Ukraine, after attacking in 2014 to annex the Crimean peninsula and supporting separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Adviser, said on Sunday that Moscow could invade in days or weeks, but that diplomacy remains an option.

Russia, which has made a slew of security demands of the West, including a formal veto over Ukraine’s membership in Nato, denies any intention of invading Ukraine.

The United States and NATO have repeatedly rejected such demands, and Western governments have threatened major sanctions if Moscow invades.

According to Russian news agency Tass, Russia’s ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, expressed interest in the talks if Britain had constructive proposals in response to Moscow’s security demands.

“It’s fairly pointless if they’re coming to Russia to threaten us with sanctions again: we read, see, know, and hear everything.”

The dialogue and conversation in Moscow in this case will most likely be brief,” he predicted.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have stated that if Russia attacks Ukraine, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be abandoned.

On Monday, Mr. Biden met with Germany’s new leader and warned that if Russia invaded Ukraine again, the pipeline between the two countries would be shut down.

Putin retorted that the US and its allies were the only ones talking about invasion.

