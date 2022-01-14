Russia apprehends members of the REvil ransomware gang.

Russia detains members of the REvil ransomware gang.

During an operation, the Russian Federal Security Service seizes over 426 million rubles, $600,000, and €500,000.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained members of the REvil ransomware gang on Friday after receiving a request from US authorities.

According to a statement from the FSB, an operation to dismantle the group was launched in five regions in collaboration with the Russian Interior Ministry.

“The organized criminal community has ceased to exist, and the IT infrastructure used for criminal purposes has been neutralized as a result of the joint actions of the FSB and the Russian Interior Ministry.”

The results of the operation have been communicated to representatives of the relevant US authorities,” it said.

More than 426 million rubles, $600,000, and €500,000 were seized at 25 addresses, according to the FSB, and 14 people were arrested.