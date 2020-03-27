Russia bans grains exports over coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW

Russia has suspended exports of all grains for 10 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, it announced on Monday.

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance introduced for a period of 10 days “a temporary ban on export of all kinds of grains until specific instructions of the emergency team of the State Council of the Russian Federation on the prevention of coronavirus infection spreading in Russia,” said the service, which is responsible for imports and exports of agricultural products.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin asked the government to prepare proposals on whether exports of any food, essential products, or medicine should be limited due to the virus.

On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 438, while 71 new patients were diagnosed with the deadly infection over the last 24 hours.

Since emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 167 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases exceeds 350,000 and the death toll is over 15,000, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the worst-affected countries.